Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kylie Jenner As Having ‘Entitlement’ Issues In New Clip

The Kardashian/Jenner family have been feuding over Kylie Jenner’s new billionaire status.

In a new sneak peek clip of reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Kylie; her mother, Kris Jenner; and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian argue over Kylie’s new workspace, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

Kylie has been “territorial” over her office space, Kris told Kourtney on a phone call.

Kylie, on the other hand, talks about how she needs her mother to give her the space back after Khloé revealed that Kris had given her a tour of the office.

“What? I told her not to show any of you guys until I was there and could give you the grand tour,” Kylie responded. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Finally Admits She Isn’t Entirely A Self-Made Billionaire)

Besides Kris treating the office as if it were her own, Kylie also got upset with her mother over parking in her parking spot.

“In front of everybody at the office, she’s like, ‘Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard,'” Kris recalled to Kourtney. “And I’m like, oh my goodness. I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office because she needed to do her work.”

“She has this, like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner,” Kourtney responded while encouraging Kris to stand up to her daughter and demand a little respect.

Meanwhile, Khloé gave Kylie advice for someone who is trying to stay a billionaire. Forbes announced Kylie had finally hit billionaire status in March after the creation of Kylie Cosmetics.

“Listen, b**ch. There’s no f**king friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire,” Khloe told Kylie.