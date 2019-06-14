Model Jordan Finlayson Arrested In Australia On Drug Charges

Model Jordan Finlayson was recently arrested with her boyfriend in Australia, and the charges are extremely serious.

They were taken into custody Wednesday, and appeared in court in Sydney on Thursday.

9News reported the following details on the charges:

The couple were arrested and charged with 15 offences, including two counts of supplying prohibited drugs in a small quantity, four counts of supplying drugs in a small quantity and less than indictable quantity and two counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

They were also charged with five counts supplying prohibited drugs of an indictable quantity and less than commercial quantity and two counts of supplying prohibited drugs in a commercial quantity.

Here's a live look at my reaction to the charges and allegations against Finlayson.

However, I'm not sure I can get behind Jordan on this one.

However, I’m not sure I can get behind Jordan on this one. Is she a smoke? Of course. However, facing over a dozen drug charges is a tough look.

These also aren’t minor charges like being in possession of a little weed or something. She got hit with allegedly supplying drugs at a “commercial” amount!

9News reported some of the drugs allegedly involved included meth and heroin. Again, this isn’t like the local skater in your neighborhood who gets popped with some marijuana.

Now, she hasn’t been convicted of anything, and we should always assume you’re innocent until guilty. Having said that, she might want to take a very hard look at getting an excellent attorney.

Best of luck to Jordan. It sounds like she’s going to need it!

