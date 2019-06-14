NBA Finals Game 6 Gets A TV Rating of 13.2 As The Raptors Beat The Warriors To Win The Title

The TV ratings from Thursday night were okay as the Raptors beat the Warriors 114-110 to win the NBA championship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ratings for Game 6 on ABC generated a rating of 13.2, which means roughly 13% of households with TVs watched. The rating is slightly down from Game 5, which was Kevin Durant’s return. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

According to Deadline, numbers are close to Game 6 from the 2016 finals between the Cavaliers and Warriors, which got just over 20 million total million viewers. It’s not known right now exactly how many people tuned into the game last season.

That’s the end of it, folks. The NBA finals are over, and the league only got two solid games when it came to the TV ratings.

That’s not a great look for the league at all, especially given the fact the games were so great between the Warriors and Raptors. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Win Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Over The Raptors, Kevin Durant Suffers Achilles Injury)

Watching Kawhi Leonard and company get to work was awesome. Sure, Kevin Durant didn’t play, but it was still awesome watching the Raptors pull off the incredible upset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Jun 14, 2019 at 5:14am PDT

We’ll have to see if the NBA can figure out a way to get people more interested in the games next time around. Step one might be finding a way to guarantee LeBron James plays.

Nobody draws bigger and better ratings than King James. That’s just a fact and he sat on his couch for the entire postseason this time around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Jun 13, 2019 at 10:13pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you’re surprised by how bad the ratings were for most of the playoffs.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter