Report: Olivia Munn Gets Called In To Help Couple After Dognapping

Actress Olivia Munn reportedly received a phone call from the dog walking app Wag to help out a couple after their dog was allegedly snagged Thursday.

"She was up with us at 4 a.m. until 6 a.m. just trying to talk through everything and figure out a game plan," the upset pet owner, Sophie Troper, shared Friday with the New York Post about the 38-year-old actress' alleged assistance after the dognapping.

Troper and her husband told the outlet that the "Uber for dog walking" service they called to take their Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix Benny out for a walk at 1:30 p.m. showed up Thursday to their place in Battery Park, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

So, they rushed home and checked security footage which showed a man walking out of the building around 11 a.m. with a small dog that looked like their beloved pet.

According to the outlet:

They say the only spare key to their apartment is in a lock box on their door that only Wag walkers have the code to, and the keys can’t be copied without the couple’s authorization — although they don’t recognize the man on the video as a walker they’ve used before. A neighbor told them they saw a man trying to get into their apartment with a key — and he even asked for help with it because the lock is sticky.

Troper then notified the authorities and Wag who reportedly put them in contact with Munn, who was described as a “creative strategist” and investor with the company. (RELATED: Olivia Munn Says She Probably Won’t Ever Get Married, Points To Her Dogs And Her Sex Toys As Reasons)

“We were on the phone with her for hours from like 4 a.m. on. She’s just trying to help provide information coming from Wag that she’s able to share,” the couple shared of working with “The Predator” star.

They also explained that they couldn’t understand why anyone would take their pup.

“He’s neutered so we have no idea why someone would want to take him, we just don’t know what to do,” Troper shared.

A statement from Wag to the outlet read that they were “working directly with the pet parents and law enforcement to help bring Benny home safely.”

“Wag! is offering their full, 24-hour support which includes the hiring of a private investigator who is also working alongside the pet parents and local law enforcement during this investigation and a monetary reward for the safe return of Benny,” it added.