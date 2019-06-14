Paige VanZant Shares Incredibly Graphic Photos From Arm Surgery

Paige VanZant released some horrifying photos of her arm surgery late Thursday on Instagram.

The UFC superstar had to get another surgery to fix her arm, and the graphic pictures are downright disgusting.

In multiple photos from the post, her arm is cut right open as a metal bar appears to have been placed in to stabilize and support the bone.

Take a look at them all below, but be warned they're going to make your stomach uneasy.

WARNING — GRAPHIC CONTENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 13, 2019 at 1:20pm PDT

I’ve seen some disgusting things during my time on this planet, and those photos from VanZant are right up there with some of the worst of it when it comes to sports injuries.

The flyweight star has struggled with a broken arm the past couple years. Let’s hope this finally is enough to permanently fix the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 24, 2019 at 6:53pm PDT

Having said that, those pictures above are outrageously disgusting. They literally just sliced it open and pulled the skin back. I’m not sure how many people would be able to keep their lunch down if they saw it in person.

I thought there was a real chance VanZant would fight again this summer, but I’m not sure that option is really on the table anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 19, 2019 at 11:02pm PST

Let’s hope she makes it back sooner than later. There’s no doubt the UFC is much better off when she’s fighting. That’s just a fact.

