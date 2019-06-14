Sean McVay Says It’s ‘Insane’ To Think The Rams Will Get Rid Of Quarterback Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has no plans to get rid of starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff and the Rams lost in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots this past season, and there has been some foolish speculation on if they should continue to ride with him. The head coach sounds like he’s completely committed. (RELATED: Jared Goff Isn’t Worried About Contract Extension, Says ‘It Will Work Itself Out’)

McVay told Fred Roggin the following earlier in the week:

I agree, it’s insane … I can assure you that is not going to happen. He ain’t going anywhere and he’s just continuing to get better … I think what’s really special about him is the way that he’s wired mentally. He’s got elite mental toughness and extreme security in himself that doesn’t ride the wave of the inevitable ups and downs that you face as a quarterback, and I think he’s so authentic and genuine, his players love him.

I can’t believe there are some people who actually believe the Rams are considering cutting Goff loose. Are they insane?

The Rams just went to the Super Bowl. Did Goff play his best game against the Patriots? Not even close, but he’s still young.

It would be absolutely shocking if the Rams went in a different direction, especially after taking him first overall.

Goff is far from perfect, but starting quarterbacks don’t grow on trees in the NFL. In fact, the market for passers in the league is abysmal.

Once you find your guy, you better ride with him for as long as possible. It would be a grade-A bonehead decision for the Rams to cut and run from Goff right now, and McVay clearly feels the exact same way.

It should be fun to see what Goff, McVay and the Rams do in 2019 after nearly winning the Lombardi Trophy this past season.

There’s plenty to love about their team, and fans should certainly be excited.

