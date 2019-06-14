Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6

The Toronto Raptors are officially the champions of the NBA.

The Raptors defeated the Warriors 114-110 Thursday night in game 6 of the NBA finals to win the first title in franchise history. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Win Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Over The Raptors, Kevin Durant Suffers Achilles Injury)

Despite being massive underdogs, Toronto, Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the squad got the job done. The six-game series will likely go down as one of the biggest upsets in modern sports history.

Watch the awesome highlights from the last game of the NBA season below.

The last finals I can even think of that compares to this is when the Pistons beat the Lakers with Kobe Bryant and Shaq back in 2004 in five games.

Outside of that, I’m not sure I remember a team coming in with less hype and walking away with a title. The Raptors truly shocked the world of basketball by taking out the Warriors, and it was a lot of fun to watch.

Yes, Kevin Durant only played a little before injuring his achilles, but that doesn’t diminish at all what the Raptors did. Everybody overlooked them and now they’re going to forever have a championship ring.

Major props to the Raptors for shocking the sports world and only need six games to get the job done. This will be a championship run that’s talked about for a long time to come.

As for the Warriors, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with Durant. They’re still absolutely loaded and will most certainly be right back in the thick of things next year.

Shoutout to Toronto for getting a ring. It was a fun ride.

