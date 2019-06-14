‘One Little Word Change’: Winning Over Black Voters By Changing ‘School Choice’

“School choice” has a problem, Star Parker tells The Daily Caller News Foundation: Black voters aren’t listening. Parker, founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, has worked for years trying to change that.

“When you have 4 million people leaving the conditions of slavery,” she says, “and then moving into a society that now has Jim Crow laws to shut them out, the next step is not to say, ‘We want schools to choose again,’ because that’s what blacks hear when they hear the messaging of ‘school choice.'”

“It’s interesting how one little word change … So perhaps we should do much more marketing on our side and focus groups before we start trying to message for other communities.”

