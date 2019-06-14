Stefan Halper To Appear At Cambridge Spy Conference In July

Stefan Halper has laid low since being identified as a longtime FBI informant who had contact with the Trump campaign.

Halper is scheduled to appear at an intelligence conference held at the University of Cambridge.

Former spymasters who worked for the National Security Agency, MI6 and GCHQ will also attend the event.

Stefan Halper, the former professor who is reported to be a longtime FBI informant, will appear alongside former British and American spies at an intelligence seminar at the University of Cambridge in July.

The event, which is hosted by the Cambridge Security Initiative, will feature a host of former Western intelligence community officials, including the former head of MI6 and a former deputy director of the National Security Agency.

Halper has laid low since he was identified in press reports in May 2018 as a longtime FBI informant who had contact with several Trump campaign advisers.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported March 25, 2018, that Halper met with Carter Page, Sam Clovis and George Papadopoulos during the 2016 presidential campaign. Two months later, newspapers reported Halper was working at the time as an FBI informant. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: A London Meeting Before The Election Aroused George Papadopoulos’ Suspicions)

Halper’s first known campaign contact with Carter Page on July 10, 2016, at an event held at Cambridge. Halper and Page stayed in touch through September 2017, the same month the final Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against Page expired.

Halper, who was a professor at Cambridge, met with Papadopoulos in London in mid-September 2016. He reached out to Papadopoulos with an offer of $3,000 and an all-expenses paid trip to the U.K. to discuss writing an academic paper on Mediterranean energy security issues. Papadopoulos accepted the offer, and met with Halper and a woman he said was his assistant.

The woman, Azra Turk, was actually a government investigator, The New York Times has reported.

Halper will lead a discussion at the Cambridge event on July 20 along with Nigel Inkster, who retired in 2006 as director of operations and intelligence for MI6, the British equivalent of the CIA. Halper and Inkster will speak about intelligence challenges posed by China. Halper is considered an expert on China. He is the author of “The Beijing Consensus,” a study on China’s authoritarianism. He has also contracted with the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment to study China’s relationships with India and Russia.

The Cambridge Security Initiative said its annual conference addresses “key contemporary issues impacting on the security and intelligence worlds.” The event features speakers and guests “from the worlds of business, government, academia, security professionals and the military,” according to CSI’s website.

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former chief of MI6 and a close associate of Halper’s, will also attend the event. So will Chris Inglis, who served as deputy director of the National Security Agency (NSA) from 2006 through 2014, and Sir David Omand, who served from 1996 to 1997 as head of GCHQ, the British equivalent of the NSA.

The Cambridge Security Initiative did not return a request for comment.

Halper was most recently in the news after he was sued in May by Svetlana Lokhova, a former Cambridge researcher who studied under Christopher Andrew, a Cambridge professor who is a close associate of Halper and Dearlove’s.

Lokhova alleges in the lawsuit that Halper had a hand in planted false allegations about her interactions in 2014 with then-Defense Intelligence Agency Director Michael Flynn.

“Stefan Halper is a ratfucker and a spy, who embroiled an innocent woman in a conspiracy to undo the 2016 Presidential election and topple the President of the United States of America,” she wrote in the lawsuit.

Halper and Dearlove reportedly raised concerns about Flynn’s interactions with Lokhova at a Cambridge event held Feb. 25, 2014. No evidence of any impropriety has emerged, and Lokhova has vehemently denied innuendo published by the media that she and Flynn had an affair.

Lokhova has also said she was invited to a small dinner at Halper’s home in January 2016. She has said she believes Halper wanted to collect information on her related to Flynn.

