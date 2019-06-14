Stephen Curry Congratulates Drake After Finals Loss

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry called to congratulate Canadian rapper Drake following the Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

The Raptors clinched their first ever title Thursday after defeating Curry’s injury-plagued Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Curry made sure he was one of the first to congratulate Drake, even in a moment of disappointment. (REPORT: Klay Thompson’s Agent Confirms Torn ACL)



It’s hard to decipher exactly what was said during the conversation, so I’ll let the audience listen for themselves. Nevertheless, it was certainly a classy gesture by Curry in what couldn’t have been an easy moment for him, following a missed opportunity at a three-peat. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Undergoes Surgery For Ruptured Achilles)

It was also a classy gesture on Drake’s part to bring up Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant’s injuries. I wasn’t a fan of Drake’s antics throughout the Raptors’ postseason run, but he was very gracious in victory.

Congrats to both Drake and Curry!

Two true champions.

