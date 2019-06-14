These People Should Be Ashamed Of How They Reacted To Sarah Sanders’ Resignation

President Trump announced Sarah Sanders’ resignation from her White House post Thursday, and liberal Twitter users reacted with the utmost respect.

Oh wait…

Sanders doesn’t officially step down as White House press secretary until the end of the month, but the media is already buzzing with rumors about who might replace her. Who do y’all think should be the next WH press secretary.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and, if you haven’t already, go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!