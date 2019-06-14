Tiffany Trump Shares Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shots In Honor Of Dad’s Birthday

Your first name

Tiffany Trump shared a whole handful of jaw-dropping throwback shots Friday on Instagram in honor of her father President Donald Trump’s birthday.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in one of the pictures showing her wearing a gorgeous pink-and-black mini dress and black high heels as she posed next to her father and first lady Melania Trump. In another, she rocked a sleeveless powder blue satin mini-dress and taupe colored high heels. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She captioned the sweet post to her dad, “Happy birthday, Dad @realdonaldtrump I love you so much and I’m so grateful for you everyday [sic].” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jun 14, 2019 at 12:18pm PDT

Tiffany’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various red carpet appearances to her travels around the world with family.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white photo of her wearing a black-jacket-and-pants combo while looking sensational:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on May 25, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on May 8, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Apr 27, 2019 at 1:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jan 28, 2019 at 1:41pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Dec 13, 2018 at 8:19pm PST

Happy birthday, President Trump!