Tiffany Trump Shares Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shots In Honor Of Dad’s Birthday
Tiffany Trump shared a whole handful of jaw-dropping throwback shots Friday on Instagram in honor of her father President Donald Trump’s birthday.
The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in one of the pictures showing her wearing a gorgeous pink-and-black mini dress and black high heels as she posed next to her father and first lady Melania Trump. In another, she rocked a sleeveless powder blue satin mini-dress and taupe colored high heels. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])
She captioned the sweet post to her dad, “Happy birthday, Dad @realdonaldtrump I love you so much and I’m so grateful for you everyday [sic].” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])
Tiffany’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various red carpet appearances to her travels around the world with family.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white photo of her wearing a black-jacket-and-pants combo while looking sensational:
Happy birthday, President Trump!