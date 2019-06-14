President Donald Trump attempted to clarify comments he made about receiving foreign opposition research on Friday, asserting “of course” he would give such information to the FBI.

The president attracted criticism this week when he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he would “listen” if a foreign country approached him with dirt on one of his opponents, and if he suspected wrongdoing, he would alert the FBI.

“I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office. You do whatever you do,” the president said Wednesday, later adding, “I think maybe you do both.” (RELATED: Trump: ‘I Think I’d Take Oppo Dirt From Foreign Entities)

The president was asked about his comments during a Friday interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” and Trump declared that he’s gotten “a lot of support.”

WATCH:

“I don’t think anybody would present me with anything because they know how much I love the country. Nobody will present me with anything. Number 2, if I was and, of course, you have to look at it, because if you don’t look at it you won’t know it’s bad, but, of course, you give it to the FBI or report to Attorney General or somebody like that,” Trump told Fox News. “I thought it was made clear, I actually said at the beginning, I think I said I’d do both.”

The president also reiterated a point he made on Twitter, asking if he had to report meetings he had with foreign leaders in his capacity as president if they said something negative about an opponent.

