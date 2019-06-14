Trump Gloats About The First Lady: ‘We Have Our Own Jackie O Today … Melania T’

President Donald Trump gushed about first lady Melania Trump on Friday while discussing his plans to repaint Air Force One and scrap the color scheme originally chosen by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

“The baby blue doesn’t fit with us, and people get used to something. And it was Jackie O. and that’s good, but we have our own Jackie O. today. It’s called Melania,” the president said on “Fox and Friends.” “We’ll call it Melania T.”

WATCH:

The president revealed plans a day earlier to give Air Force One a bolder, more patriotic look that includes a new red, white and blue paint job. The plane has been its iconic “luminous ultramarine” blue and white since it was designed in part by Kennedy Onassis in 1962.

“People love [Melania Trump],” the president continued. “She gets no credit from the media but she gets credit from the people.” (RELATED: Melania Wears Custom Made Outfit, Channeling The Late Princess Diana’s Style)

“When I go and speak in front of these big crowds, we have tremendous crowds and so many people are holding up banners, you know ‘We love our first lady,'” he added. “A lot of them say, ‘We love stilettos,’ ya know, the high heels.”

The president flashed back to August 2017 when Melania Trump accompanied him on a trip to tour the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey. The first lady received widespread criticism for wearing 5-inch black stilettos onto the plane en route to a disaster area, despite changing into sneakers prior to landing in Texas.

“She likes to look elegant in the White House, but she had the sneakers. She’s carrying sneakers for when we get off,” he explained. “But, you know, the people really do love the job the first lady’s done.”

Follow Molly Prince on Twitter

Send tips to molly@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.