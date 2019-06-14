The United States Army Celebrates Its 244th Birthday

On June 14, 1775, the country’s first Continental Army was founded, creating a defense force under the leadership of commander in chief, war hero and then-future President George Washington.

The United States will be celebrating the country’s 244th anniversary of having a defense force that protects the nation from opposing countries and enemies. From the Revolutionary War, World War I, World War II and many other important engagements throughout American history, our country’s military has been there.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his gratitude Friday.

Happy birthday @USArmy! For 244 years, you have selflessly defended the United States and the American people. I’m proud to have served alongside the brave men and women of the oldest U.S. military branch. #ArmyBDay #ServeWithHonor pic.twitter.com/NyZiqUvIzy — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 14, 2019

The Second Continental Congress founded the army, stressing the importance of protecting their own home turf and beginning to build a national powerhouse.

The U.S. army later transitioned away from the draft process in 1973, switching over to a volunteer format that is still in place today. Currently, more than 1 million troops put their lives on the line to protect this country’s freedom every single day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United States Army (@usarmy) on Jun 14, 2019 at 4:30am PDT

Without that decision back in 1775, things might be extremely different today. We remember and celebrate all the people that made this country the way it is through the dedication of our nation’s military.

Follow Dominic Gugliotta on Twitter