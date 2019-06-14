New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Preview Features Rip In A Fight With Walker

Another “Yellowstone” season two preview has been released, and it’s clear there are going to be some serious issues in the new episodes.

The latest preview focuses heavily on Rip and his role on the ranch. The entire thing is pretty much John Dutton’s right hand man fighting people, including Walker. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

We got the sense at the end of season one Walker and Rip were on a collision course after the newest branded man said he wouldn’t break the law for the ranch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Nov 28, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

Judging from the latest preview, the two of them are going to iron out their differences and it’s going to be done with violence. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

Give it a watch below. It’s awesome.

There’s a reason Rip is John’s most trusted man in the pack. It’s because he’ll do whatever is necessary to protect the ranch and as the head of the Dutton family said in the preview, he gains nothing when John eventually dies.

It looks like he’ll only dig in deeper season two as the threats against the family and ranch start coming in from all sides.

Tune in June 19 to catch the start of season two on the Paramount Network. We’ve waited a long time for more “Yellowstone” episodes, and Wednesday night is going to be glorious.

