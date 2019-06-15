Pornhub Viewing Dropped 47% In Toronto After The Raptors Won The NBA Title Over The Warriors

Pornhub ratings plummeted in Toronto after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors on Thursday to win the NBA title.

According to the porn site, viewership dropped a staggering 47% after Kawhi Leonard and company defeated Steph Curry and the Warriors in game six. Traffic spiked at 1:00 a.m. and was up 24%. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Viewership was down 18% in the Bay area after the game, so no noticeable spike. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Check out the traffic dip during the highly publicized NBA finals!! https://t.co/gkyK3nOYub pic.twitter.com/S9ENTS7XOb — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) June 14, 2019

I don’t know why, but I find this to be pretty funny. Of course, it’s pretty hard to watch porn if you’re out in the streets celebrating a championship, which explains traffic falling off a cliff after the game. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

As somebody who knows porn stars (let’s not make a big thing out of it), I’ve got nothing against the adult entertainment industry, but you can’t expect people to hang out on Pornhub when there’s a title to celebrate.

Pornhub is there around the clock. Winning a championship might happen once in your life. You have to drop everything you’re doing in order to celebrate appropriately.

Of course, the numbers did eventually bounce back in a big way. I guess people returned to their computers after the streets cleared out.

What a wild rollercoaster of data.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Jun 14, 2019 at 4:33pm PDT

On a side note, Pornhub releasing their viewership data is such a smart idea. Whenever they do this, it always generates a ton of attention, and it’s fascinating to see what causes spikes and downward trends.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you’re surprised the Raptors winning caused such a decline. It really shouldn’t. People love celebrating. It’s really that simple.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter