See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’

We have some photos from the season two premiere of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network.

The first episode of season two is titled “A Thundering,” and the plot has been described as, “Kayce settles into his new role at the ranch; a damaging article threatens to expose John; Rainwater pitches his new plan to the tribal council.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

We don’t have a ton of photos from the first episode of the season two, but the ones we do have are awesome. It looks like Kayce is back on the ranch and we see some serious tension between Rip and Walker.

Take a look at them below.

We have some pictures from the @Yellowstone season two premiere, which airs June 19th on the Paramount Network.

The tension between Walker and Rip seems to be something we’re going to see a lot in season two because it was also prominently featured in a preview.

June 19 is only a few days away, and it really can’t get here soon enough. I’ve been counting the days with more excitement than Christmas and my birthday. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

We’re talking about Kevin Costner as John Dutton! We’re talking about a family doing whatever is necessary to defend their ranch! We’re talking about the world around the Duttons collapsing as all hell breaks loose! We’re talking about pure carnage!

Make sure to tune in June 19th on the Paramount Network. It’s going to be absolutely epic, and I can’t wait to hear all your opinions on season two.

