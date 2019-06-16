Trump Wishes His ‘Worst And Most Vicious Critics’ a Happy Father’s Day

President Donald Trump wished a happy Father’s Day Sunday morning to everyone, including people who don’t like or support his presidency.

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer,” the president wrote on Twitter. He added: “This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer. This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Trump has tweeted similar salutations in the past. The president hit everyone in 2013 with a series of zingers, wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to “even the haters and losers.” He began blending his presidential slogan, “Make American Great Again,” into his well-wishes in 2014.

“Happy Thanksgiving – I hope everyone can get together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump noted in a November 2014 tweet. He did the same thing in a November 2015 tweet. (RELATED: Throwback Thursday: Trump’s Best Thanksgiving Tweets)

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.