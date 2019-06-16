Trump Wishes His ‘Worst And Most Vicious Critics’ a Happy Father’s Day

President Donald Trump wished a happy Father’s Day Sunday morning to everyone, including people who don’t like or support his presidency.

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including my worst and most vicious critics, of which there are fewer and fewer,” the president wrote on Twitter. He added: “This is a FANTASTIC time to be an American! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Trump has tweeted similar salutations in the past. The president hit everyone in 2013 with a series of zingers, wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to “even the haters and losers.” He began blending his presidential slogan, “Make American Great Again,” into his well-wishes in 2014.

ATTENTION EDITORS: CORRECTING LETTER DESCRIPTION U.S. President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media prior to departing for travel to Iowa from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up what he described as proof of a deal with Mexico on immigration and trade as he speaks to the news media June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Happy Thanksgiving – I hope everyone can get together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump noted in a November 2014 tweet. He did the same thing in a November 2015 tweet. (RELATED: Throwback Thursday: Trump’s Best Thanksgiving Tweets)

