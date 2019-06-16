John Dutton Is Prepared For Violence In New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Preview

Paramount Network dropped another “Yellowstone” season two preview over the weekend, and it’ll have fans going crazy.

In the preview, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) tells Kayce about being ready to die and facing all the decisions he’s made along the way. In case you thought the head of the Dutton family was going to dial it back at all, this preview makes it clear that’s not the case. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

He can be seen punching several people and a lingering sense of darkness overshadows the entire short video. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 15, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

The first season of “Yellowstone” had plenty of darkness, and it looks like season two won’t slow down that trend. Judging from every preview we’ve seen, it’s going to be a war to defend the ranch and the casualty count will be nice and high.

We’re also only three more days out! Three days! On June 19th, we’ll settle into our couches with a cold drink to watch the Duttons dig in as the walls begin closing in all around them. If that doesn’t have you excited, then you’re no friend of mine. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

It’s crazy how long we’ve waited for Wednesday, and it’s nearly here. Outside of the return of “Westworld,” I can’t remember the last time I was this excited for the start of a new season of show.

Honestly, the return of “Yellowstone” might even beat the hit HBO show for me. I need new episodes of the Duttons defending the ranch injected directly into my veins.

I need it like I need air in my lungs.

“I think heaven’s right here … so is hell.” Worlds collide in season 2 of #Yellowstone. pic.twitter.com/cTJKaLi170 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 1, 2019

Tune in June 19th on the Paramount Network to watch the start of season two. I fully expect it to be out of control from start to finish.

