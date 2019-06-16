LaVar Ball Says The Lakers Will Never Win Another Championship After Trading Lonzo

LaVar Ball’s reaction to the Lakers trading Lonzo to the Pelicans was exactly what you’d expect it to be.

Lonzo, two other players and three draft picks were shipped to the Pelicans late Saturday in return for Anthony Davis. It’s one of the biggest trades in recent NBA memory, and LaVar thinks Los Angeles will eventually regret the move. (RELATED: Pelicans Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers For Lonzo Ball And More)

“It will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it,” the head of the Ball family told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Watch his full comments below.

LaVar Ball on the Lakers trading Lonzo Ball: ‘I guarantee… it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it.” pic.twitter.com/Q1pxopsEdP — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 16, 2019

It’s going to be fun watching LaVar chirp the Lakers nonstop this season, especially if LeBron James and Davis don’t live up to the hype that’s consuming the league.

You know LaVar won’t shut up if the Lakers start losing after trading his son. He’s going to be on TV nonstop just going wild, and that’s the kind of content I absolutely love.

I’m not saying I hope the Lakers now fall off a cliff, but it’d be golden from an entertainment perspective.

On a side note, Lonzo and Zion Williamson playing together could be a lot of fun. Zion is a freak of nature and the oldest Ball brother is great at moving the ball around the court.

He could be the perfect kind of point guard to get the most out of the former Duke star.

We’re only a few days into the NBA offseason and it’s already been incredible. I can’t wait to see what next season brings us all.

