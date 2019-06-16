Man Breaks Into Ocasio-Cortez’s Office, Sprays Fire Extinguisher, Police Say

A man allegedly broke into Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Queens office on Saturday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the man trespassed into the vacant office, barricaded himself in the closet, and then attempted to spray police with a fire extinguisher, according to NBC New York. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says US Has Committed ‘Unspeakable Horrors’ In The Name Of Citizenship)

Police believe the man — who’s name has not been released — is mentally unstable and took him to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. It is unknown if politics played any role in the incident.

Neither Ocasio-Cortez, nor any members of her staff were in the office at the time the alleged trespassing occurred. Charges are currently pending against the man. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez On Illegal Immigration: ‘I Don’t Care If You’re Documented Or Undocumented)

The 29-year-old freshman lawmaker has become a firebrand for her overt support of socialism following her successful defeat of former Rep. Joe Crowley, who was one of the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives, before being ousted by Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez claims she has frequently received death threats since her rise to fame roughly a year ago, which has led Capitol police to train her staff to perform risk assessments of office visitors, according to a Time profile from March.

