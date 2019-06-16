NARAL Wishes A Happy Father’s Day To Pro-Abortion Dads

A pro-abortion group Sunday wished a “Happy Father’s Day to all the pro-choice dads out there.”

The National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws (NARAL) tweeted Sunday praising pro-abortion dads for their support of “equality” and “bodily autonomy.” The group said that supporting abortion makes these fathers “great role models.”

“Happy #FathersDay to all the pro-choice dads out there!” NARAL tweeted. “#MenForChoice support equality and value bodily autonomy—and that makes them great role models!”

Happy #FathersDay to all the pro-choice dads out there! #MenForChoice support equality and value bodily autonomy—and that makes them great role models! pic.twitter.com/6MZbeGW1EA — NARAL (@NARAL) June 16, 2019

NARAL also posted a “Men for Choice Father’s Day Letter” signed by a variety of senators and lawmakers including Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democratic Florida Rep. Patrick Murphy, Democratic Maryland Rep. Chris Van Holen, former Democratic Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland and NARAL members.

The post encouraged men who support abortion not to vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, saying that “we believe women should live in a world where they have the right to make their own decisions not only about health care, but their lives, without interference.”

Pro-life advocates spoke out against NARAL’s Father’s Day tweet, pointing out the irony of celebrating abortion on a day meant to celebrate fathers. (RELATED: Are Women Who Have Abortions Also Mothers? Here’s What RBG Said)

“There is nothing more perverse than using Father’s Day to glorify abortion and celebrate men who reject fatherhood,” tweeted the National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis.

There is nothing more perverse than using Father’s Day to glorify abortion and celebrate men who reject fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/saRNkughNB — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) June 16, 2019

Other anti-abortion advocates said that the label “pro-choice dad” is an oxymoron.

“#FathersDay message from NARAL is unreal,” tweeted Obianuju Ekeocha. “They are wishing a ‘Happy Father’s Day’ to pro-choice dads. Note to NARAL ‘pro-choice dads’ are men who have participated and cooperated in the killing of their children. Pro-choice dad is oxymoronic.”

#FathersDay message from NARAL is unreal. They are wishing a “Happy Father’s Day” to pro-choice dads.

Note to NARAL “pro-choice dads” are men who have participated and cooperated in the killing of their children.

Pro-choice dad is oxymoronic https://t.co/olWrRS13mF

— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 16, 2019

NARAL also spoke out June 5 against former Vice President Joe Biden’s support for the Hyde Amendment before Biden flipped and stated he no longer supported it on June 6. NARAL said that Biden’s stance “further endangers” those “facing enormous hurdles.”

“There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple,” NARAL tweeted. “His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles.”

There’s NO political or ideological excuse for @JoeBiden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple. His position further endangers people already facing enormous hurdles. https://t.co/3jDleIq077 — NARAL (@NARAL) June 5, 2019

NARAL did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

