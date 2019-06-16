NYT Hits Back At Trump After He Accuses Them Of Treason

The New York Times responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet in which he accused the newspaper of treason Saturday, calling his comment “dangerous.”

Trump tweeted that an article written by the NYT was “a virtual act of Treason.” The article, written Saturday, alleges that the United States is increasing digital attacks on Russia.

The NYTimes Communications Twitter account responded to Trump Saturday evening, saying that “accusing the press of treason is dangerous.” (RELATED: Cyber Attacks Holding Baltimore Hostage, Threatening $10,000 A Day)

Accusing the press of treason is dangerous.

We described the article to the government before publication. As our story notes, President Trump’s own national security officials said there were no concerns. https://t.co/MU020hxwdc pic.twitter.com/4CIfcqKoEl — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 16, 2019



The NYT included a photo of the article which said that officials at the National Security Office didn’t have any issues with what the post included. Trump said that the paper was “failing” and is “so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country.”

Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019



The article discusses an alleged increase in U.S. cyber attacks on Russia, citing unnamed government officials. Trump may not have been briefed on the details of parts of the alleged attacks, according to the NYT piece. The article also suggested that “perhaps” the National Security Council didn’t have any objections to what was being published because “some of the intrusions were intended to be noticed by the Russians.”

Trump has been outspoken about his dislike for the NYT, calling it “sick journalism” and labeling the publication one of the “fake news media.”

“…ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today,” Trump continued on Twitter Saturday evening. “They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Follow Shelby on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.