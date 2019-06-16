REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ With Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Is A Great Movie

Netflix’s new movie “Murder Mystery” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston is outstanding.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME MINOR SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET.

From the moment I saw the trailer for this movie, I thought it was going to be required viewing. Jennifer Aniston is a certified smoke and one of the best in the acting game, and Sandler is elite when he’s at the top of his game. (RELATED: Watch Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler In The Trailer For ‘Murder Mystery’)

The plot is super simple. They’re a married couple, Sandler is a cop and Anniston is a hair dresser, and they get swept up into a vacation on a fancy yacht and quickly get accused of murdering a billionaire.

For the sake of the film, I’m not going to tell you who actually turned out to be responsible for the killing, but the cast is full of hilarious characters.

Did I mention Jennifer Aniston is in the movie? Yeah, she’s great.

The couple must evade capture, evade also being killed and do everything they can as they try to clear their names in epic comedic fashion.

I know there’s a lot of people who think Sandler has dropped off substantially — he’s certainly not making the same kinds of hits he was back in the day.

However, “Murder Mystery” is proof the man is still incredibly skilled, especially when he has a woman like Aniston to play off of.

The film was entertaining from the moment I fired it up on the screen to the credits. It’s without a doubt in my mind one of the best movies we’ve seen out of Sandler in a long time.

For anybody who thinks he’s still not a star, I suggest you fire up “Murder Mystery” on Netflix. Trust me, it’s worth every moment of the time you’ll spend watching.

