Watch Tyson Fury Beat Tom Schwarz In The Second Round

Tyson Fury dropped the hammer on Tom Schwarz late Saturday night during a fight in Las Vegas.

Fury defeated Schwarz with a technical knockout in the second round of the highly-anticipated heavyweight fight.

Not only did the English-born fighter get a victory, but he did it in absolutely dominating fashion. Watch him evade Schwarz below and then drop the boom on him to end the fight.

This Fury guy is awesome, and I suggest you read up on him if you're completely unfamiliar. The dude walked into the ring wearing a red, white and blue outfit.

If that alone doesn’t make you a fan, then you’re out of your mind.

Not only did he show up in awesome colors as he walked to the ring, but he also couldn’t help himself from doing a little singing during the occasion.

Like I said above, this guy is awesome and a nonstop stream of entertainment. The fact he’s not bad at taking heads off is really just a bonus.

He might not be an American boxer, but I think he’s still somebody we can get behind. Anybody who rocks our colors is good in my book.

 

I can’t wait to see what this guy does next in the boxing game. I’m sure it’ll come with plenty of theatrics and fireworks.

