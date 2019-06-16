Watch Tyson Fury Beat Tom Schwarz In The Second Round
Tyson Fury dropped the hammer on Tom Schwarz late Saturday night during a fight in Las Vegas.
Fury defeated Schwarz with a technical knockout in the second round of the highly-anticipated heavyweight fight.
Not only did the English-born fighter get a victory, but he did it in absolutely dominating fashion. Watch him evade Schwarz below and then drop the boom on him to end the fight.
Tyson Fury is a character that nowadays society has not appreciated enough because of the stupid scare made by political correctness.
I’m recovering some of his interviews, and he is a self-aware key for modern days.
Also, a thrilling champion. pic.twitter.com/0bXcXRRmV2
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 16, 2019
This Fury guy is awesome, and I suggest you read up on him if you're completely unfamiliar. The dude walked into the ring wearing a red, white and blue outfit.
If that alone doesn’t make you a fan, then you’re out of your mind.
Apollo Creed style entrance
Dodges punches like The Matrix
Finishes Schwarz in 2 rounds
Performs ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’
Confirms Wilder rematch
Invites Schwarz to train in England
Sings ‘American Pie’ in post-fight presser
@Tyson_Fury. pic.twitter.com/A59oDAatd0
— SPORF (@Sporf) June 16, 2019
Not only did he show up in awesome colors as he walked to the ring, but he also couldn’t help himself from doing a little singing during the occasion.
It wouldn’t be a Tyson Fury press conference without a rendition of “American Pie’, would it? pic.twitter.com/MJkBVmbs1m
— Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) June 16, 2019
Tyson Fury really celebrated his TKO victory with some Aerosmith pic.twitter.com/vrEykE5Afp
— ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2019
Like I said above, this guy is awesome and a nonstop stream of entertainment. The fact he’s not bad at taking heads off is really just a bonus.
He might not be an American boxer, but I think he’s still somebody we can get behind. Anybody who rocks our colors is good in my book.
I can’t wait to see what this guy does next in the boxing game. I’m sure it’ll come with plenty of theatrics and fireworks.