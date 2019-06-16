Watch Tyson Fury Beat Tom Schwarz In The Second Round

Tyson Fury dropped the hammer on Tom Schwarz late Saturday night during a fight in Las Vegas.

Fury defeated Schwarz with a technical knockout in the second round of the highly-anticipated heavyweight fight. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only did the English-born fighter get a victory, but he did it in absolutely dominating fashion. Watch him evade Schwarz below and then drop the boom on him to end the fight.

Tyson Fury is a character that nowadays society has not appreciated enough because of the stupid scare made by political correctness.

I’m recovering some of his interviews, and he is a self-aware key for modern days.

Also, a thrilling champion. pic.twitter.com/0bXcXRRmV2 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 16, 2019

This Fury guy is awesome, and I suggest you read up on him if you're completely unfamiliar. The dude walked into the ring wearing a red, white and blue outfit.

If that alone doesn’t make you a fan, then you’re out of your mind.

Apollo Creed style entrance Dodges punches like The Matrix Finishes Schwarz in 2 rounds Performs 'I Don't Want To Miss A Thing' Confirms Wilder rematch Invites Schwarz to train in England Sings 'American Pie' in post-fight presser @Tyson_Fury. pic.twitter.com/A59oDAatd0 — SPORF (@Sporf) June 16, 2019

Not only did he show up in awesome colors as he walked to the ring, but he also couldn’t help himself from doing a little singing during the occasion.

It wouldn’t be a Tyson Fury press conference without a rendition of “American Pie’, would it? pic.twitter.com/MJkBVmbs1m — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) June 16, 2019

Tyson Fury really celebrated his TKO victory with some Aerosmith pic.twitter.com/vrEykE5Afp — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2019

Like I said above, this guy is awesome and a nonstop stream of entertainment. The fact he’s not bad at taking heads off is really just a bonus.

He might not be an American boxer, but I think he’s still somebody we can get behind. Anybody who rocks our colors is good in my book.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Jun 5, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

I can’t wait to see what this guy does next in the boxing game. I’m sure it’ll come with plenty of theatrics and fireworks.

