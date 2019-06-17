Aaron Rodgers Not Happy With The Packers New System, Says He Doesn’t Want To ‘Turn Off 11 Years’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sound too pleased with the system head coach Matt LaFleuer is installing.

Apparently, Rodgers won’t have much control at the line of scrimmage anymore, and that doesn’t make the Super Bowl champion overly pleased. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Chug Beer ‘Finally’ Have A ‘Talent’ Better Than Him)

“I don’t think you want me to turn off 11 years. There’s stuff that not many people in the league can do at the line. That’s not a humble brag. That’s just a fact,” Rodgers told Mike Silver about his lack of control at the line of scrimmage, according to Aaron Nagler on Friday.

Go ahead and inject this right into my veins. It’s June and there’s already issues in Green Bay, according to Nagler. June! I thought we’d at least have to wait until the season started before issues started showing.

We’re months away from the first game of the regular season, and the Packers star quarterback is already supposedly taking subtle shots at his coach.

This is like Christmas coming early, and I’m here for every single second of it.

We all knew this was coming. After the Packers fired Mike McCarthy, I don’t think a single person on the planet thought Rodgers would be satisfied by his replacement.

LaFleuer was handed control of the team, has restricted what he wants Rodgers to do and the star gunslinger is now openly talking about how it’s not smart.

Again, this is like a dream come true for me. A pissed off Aaron Rodgers is going to make for a circus in Green Bay for the first-year head coach.

I can’t wait for week one to roll around. My guess is this situation will only get worse as more time passes. Sign me up immediately for all the carnage. I can’t wait to watch the Packers collapse and just get consumed by chaos yet again!

