Former ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Announces Life-Changing News

A former “Bachelor In Paradise” couple has actually gotten married after meeting on the ABC reality show.

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone got married in Mexico, according to a report published Sunday by People Magazine. The couple fell in love last summer on the “Bachelor” spin-off “Bachelor In Paradise” and got engaged in June of 2018.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson told People. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”

The wedding was of course officiated by “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison. Former contestants in attendance included Becca Kufrin, Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

Nielson was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk’s season in 2018, while Randone was on Kufrin’s season of the “Bachelorette” last year. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ And Luke P.’s Relationship Tested By Faith And Religion)

As a very big follower of Bachelor Nation, I can honestly say I am happy for this. “Bachelor In Paradise” has allowed for the show to take a more modern approach to dating, which I think the show definitely needed.

You can’t just get engaged after only 9 weeks with barely any time spent together. That’s bound to not work out, but on “Bachelor In Paradise,” the contestants reportedly get to spend a lot more time together when they aren’t filming.

I’m extremely happy for Nielson and Randone, and I can’t wait for the start of the next season of “Bachelor In Paradise” in August.