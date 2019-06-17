Bella Hadid Shows A Little Off On The Runway In Italy

Runway model Bella Hadid showed off her killer body at the 2020 Versace menswear show Saturday in Milan.

Hadid, 22, graced the runway wearing a fully embellished black suit jacket with a bikini top underneath, according to a report published by Page Six. The suit jacket was paired with extremely low-cut black pants and an exposed black thong.

The supermodel isn’t the first to try out the new exposed thong fashion trend. Hailey Baldwin showed up to the 2019 Met Gala in May wearing an Alexander Wang gown with a low-cut back and a matching pink exposed thong. (RELATED: The Weeknd Stupidly Spends $72,000 On A Watch For Bella Hadid)

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in November of 2018 for stepping out in plaid trousers with a matching exposed thong. Last August, Kim Kardashian wow-ed fans on Instagram after she shared a photo of her wearing a yellow with a cut-out showing off a Gucci thong. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Just Made A Huge Decision That Will Have People Talking)

I’m very into this trend. The tiny straps of the thong make your body look so slim, without revealing every single curve. Hadid did take it to the next level with the bikini top, but it’s still a great look.

More stars should step out in the exposed thong trend, it definitely gets everyone talking. Especially if you have as killer of a bod as Bella Hadid.