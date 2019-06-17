Caroline Wozniacki And David Lee Get Married In Italy

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee got married over the weekend.

According to Vogue on Saturday, the couple tied the knot at a ceremony in Italy in front of 120 guests. The Danish-born tennis star posted a photo of the couple in front of fireworks with the caption, “Best weekend of my life.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram Best weekend of my life A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jun 16, 2019 at 11:31am PDT

Major props to Lee for snagging a woman like Wozniacki. She’s widely-considered one of the best looking women in all of sports, and she’s an insanely dominant athlete. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

We’re talking about one of the best female tennis players to ever play the game. The fact she’s posed for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue is just an unreal fact to add on top. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

He was a very good NBA player for a long time, she’s a tennis star and their kids might end up being some absurdly talented athletes. That’s the kind of DNA you could even make in a lab. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Lee (@davidlee) on Nov 20, 2018 at 8:38pm PST

Of all the power couples in the world of sports, Wozniacki and Lee have to be right at the top of the list. There aren’t many more that come to mind at all.

He’s got an NBA ring and she dominates at tennis. What more could you want in a power couple in the world of sports?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jun 12, 2019 at 8:09am PDT

Congrats to Wonziacki and Lee for tying the knot. Like I said above, these two might have some of the most physically gifted children in the whole world.

It’s never too early to get the recruiting started!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter