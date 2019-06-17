David Spade Says Jokes About Donald Trump Off-Limits On New Show: It’s ‘Just Piling On’ Now

David Spade said that jokes about Donald Trump will be off-limits on his new comedy show because it’s “just piling on” at this point.

“We are trying to do the coldest thing. We want to do stuff that no one wants to see,” the 54-year-old comedian joked Friday with Daily Mail when asked about his new show on Comedy Central and his plans to steer clear of commenting on Trump and politics of the day. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on Apr 26, 2019 at 6:57pm PDT

“I just thought when we talked to Comedy Central that it was sort of like what could we do with me and my sense of humor,” he added. “And maybe it is time for a non-political, fun show again making fun of whatever else is going on.”(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“Gender reveals drive me crazy, anything going on in music and acting. There are so many funny things that we all make fun of,” Spade continued. “Get some comedians in and do that again instead of getting so heated about the country.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“The country is going to work or not work without me involved,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star explained. “So I will stay away and let all the other celebrities handle fixing that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on May 28, 2019 at 6:16pm PDT

When pressed further on if he worried about the ratings taking a hit because of his decision to not follow in the footsteps of late-night talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert attacking Trump, he said it would “be just piling on.”

“I mean you have to be,” Spade shared. “I will live or die with whether people think I am funny or not, because they have all done that so I don’t even know what I can even know what I could add to that. They are funny and smart and have good jokes about it.”

“At this point it would be just piling on,” he added. “It gets to be where after a few years Trump turned into an easier target, because at the beginning it is like ”Can you believe this guy?””

Spade continued, “And now it is like ‘yeah we can.’ It is sort of what it is day to day. So it is less shock value. I will just try other ways. There are ways to be funny.”

“Lights Out with David Spade” hits the air July 29.