‘Game Of Thrones’ Was The 2nd-Highest Watched Show In The 18-49 Demo, 5th-Highest Watched Show Overall For Same-Day Viewership

“Game of Thrones” put up some outrageous numbers for season eight.

According to a fascinating report from The Hollywood Reporter, the hit HBO show scored a rating of 5.15 in the 18-49 demo, which means roughly five percent of people in that category watched.

That was the second highest show on television, and the highest on cable by a large amount. For same-day viewership, it ranked fifth with 11.99 million, which was the highest for any show on cable.

To tell you how far apart “Game of Thrones” is from everything else in the world of cable, only two other shows were even in the conversation.

"The Walking Dead" was 10th in the 18-49 demographic and 55th in the same-day viewership. "Monday Night Football" was 5th in the 18-49 demographic and 6th in same-day viewership.

Nothing else was even close.

Cable shows might be getting more and more popular, but it still goes to show broadcast television from a ratings standpoint remains king.

The fact “GoT” even put up the numbers it did is insane, especially when you take into account no other cable show outside of two were even in contention.

“Monday Night Football” shouldn’t even count because it’s a sport. If you take that out of the equation, it was “Game of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead” and then absolutely everything else.

Well, I hope HBO enjoyed every ounce of success before ruining the show. At least the numbers were high! That’s certainly better than ruining a show and having the ratings suck.

