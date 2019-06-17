Gunman Opens Fire In Downtown Dallas, Shot By Officers: Officials

A gunman opened fire Monday morning outside the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas and was killed by law enforcement, an FBI official said.

The suspect allegedly started shooting around 8:50 a.m. local time at the U.S. Courthouse while wearing a mask and combat boots, which prompted return fire from federal officers, according to the Dallas Morning News. No one else has been reported to be injured.

“Shortly after the incident began this morning officers from the federal protective service engaged the shooter who was later identified as Brian Isaack Clyde. He was taken to Baylor hospital and pronounced deceased on scene,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno at a press conference.

The suspect has been identified as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22.

Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox, who reportedly witnessed the incident, said the gunman carried a rifle.

DMN staff photographer @TomFoxPhoto captured this image shortly before a gunman opened fire on the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning in downtown Dallas. Fox was waiting to enter the building to cover a trial when the attack took place. https://t.co/y8fWYYuKjs pic.twitter.com/fE1kFlEy9j — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) June 17, 2019

Multiple witnesses said they heard between 15 and 20 shots, according to reports by NBC5, which also described the shooter as being clad in some type of tactical gear.

The incident is reportedly one block away from the shooting July 7, 2016, in which five police officers were slain by a gunman. Buildings around the area have been evacuated or locked down as police continue to secure the scene. (RELATED: 11 Dead After Virginia Beach Shooting: Authorities)

The investigation is being led by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE).

This story is developing and will be updated.

