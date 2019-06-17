Los Angeles Lakers Lead Latest NBA Title Odds After Trading For Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are now the favorites to win the 2020 NBA title.

According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Lakers are at the top of the list with 7/2 odds. The Bucks and Clippers both follow at 6-1. (RELATED: Pelicans Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers For Lonzo Ball And More)

The move comes after the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis from the Pelicans. LeBron James finally got the help he desperately needed, and the oddsmakers responded in appropriate fashion.

The Lakers NBA Championship odds are after trading for Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/QgPPEL5yXI — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2019

It’s also worth noting there’s still a very real chance the Lakers could add another star player at some point in the offseason through free agency.

If that happens, you can expect Los Angeles to only further solidify its grasp on the top spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Jun 4, 2019 at 1:07pm PDT

The fact the Warriors, who are 11-1, are likely going to be without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson for much of next season after injuries only helps the Lakers when it comes to the lines being set.

Not only is Durant out with an Achilles injury, he could end up just straight up leaving in free agency. It’s wild they’ve won two titles in the past three years, went to the finals this past season and the team might be in some trouble next season.

Welcome to the world of professional sports. Things change fast.

I have no idea what we should expect out of the Lakers next season. They traded a fortune for Davis, and Lonzo Ball was included in that price.

However, LeBron needed another superstar and he got one. Now, they’re in 100% win now mode. It should be a lot of fun to watch.

Sound off in the comments with who you’d bet on.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter