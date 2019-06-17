Luke Grimes Says Kayce Is ‘Back’ With The Family In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Adds The Situation Is ‘Like A Powder Keg’

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes made it sound like fans better prepare for all hell to break loose when season two begins June 19th.

The star actor plays Kayce Dutton in the show, and he was on the warpath in season one. When he returned to his father’s ranch, he hung John Dutton’s biggest enemy and killed several other people through the season. Now, it sounds like the situation is going to change a bit. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Grimes said the following in a video posted by MadeinHollywoodTV when previewing the second season of the hit Paramount Network show:

What’s interesting for Kayce in season two is that he’s back there now. You know, instead of out in a field somewhere killing someone, he’s around a dinner table now. So, he take all that energy with all these different characters and you stick them around a dinner table and it’s like a powder keg.

You can watch his full comments and tidbits from the other stars below.

I can’t wait to see what unfolds in two days. Two days! Can you believe we’re that close? It’s a bit wild that we only have two more nights before we get a new “Yellowstone” episode.

Judging from absolutely everything I’ve heard and seen about season two, we’re in for an awesome ride June 19th. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

View this post on Instagram It’s time to face all the decisions you’ve made. #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 15, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

With Kayce back on the ranch, I think there’s a sky high chance we see an unreal amount of violence in season two.

The youngest Dutton son had no problem unleashing death on his enemies, and we know he’s got some serious PTSD problems as a result from his time as a Navy SEAL.

Now, we’re about to see what distance he’s willing to go to protect his family’s empire.

“I think heaven’s right here … so is hell.” Worlds collide in season 2 of #Yellowstone. pic.twitter.com/cTJKaLi170 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 1, 2019

Tune in Wednesday night to watch it all go down. It’s going to be epic.

