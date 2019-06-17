Moose Smashes Through Maine Pizza Shop Window, Police Say Suspect Still At Large

A Moose reportedly smashed through the window of a closed pizza shop at 1:30 a.m. Friday in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, police said.

The building currently has no tenants, but used to be the location of “Mission Impizzable” which moved locations more than a year ago, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Officer Matt Poole of the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office was able to take a picture of the suspect while he was out on patrol late Thursday night. He posted the photo to Facebook with the caption “We found the suspect and they are not in custody. Boring right?”

The moose is still at large, but has reportedly been spotted several times around town in the days following the break-in, Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon said. The moose appeared to be young, likely just beyond 1 year old, according to Reardon. (RELATED: Watch This Herd Of Cows Help Police Take Down A Car Thief Suspect [VIDEO])

“I’ve been at this job for 26 years, and I grew up here, and this is the first time I’ve seen it,” Reardon told the Portland Press Herald.

He speculated that the bugs in the forest at this time of year may have driven the moose into town.

“It’s not uncommon to see a moose, we are in Central Maine, and a more rural community than most, but it’s very uncommon to see one crash through a window,” Reardon explained.

It was not confirmed if the moose was identified following the break-in, but WBZ 4 reported Friday that it made it back into the woods safety with only minor injuries.

