Personalized Barware Tops Lists For Newly Engaged Couples

Looking for a unique special gift for your favorite couple? I did some research and located the best ideas for today’s trends. Many families host parties for newly engaged couples. The style and formality of these events really depend on the couple. According to Brides magazine, the announcement of an engagement itself does not necessitate a present. When invited to a party celebrating the engagement, most people will bring a gift. The offerings tend to be more personal than wedding gifts, such as monogrammed items or bottles of their favorite adult beverage. The website Wedding Forward compiled a list of the 60 best engagement gifts of 2019. At the top was etched glass. Monogrammed barware always makes a thoughtful, classy gift. Wine glasses are the most popular, but with today’s trending craft beer obsession, etched glass beer steins are also a nice choice. Consider the couple’s preference before making a selection. Add a beverage to the gift for an extra thoughtful touch. Based on reviews, here are three of the most impressive options currently available on Amazon:

1. Lenox offers a True Love Set of two customizable champagne flutes. The drinking glass portion of these lovely flutes can be engraved with names and/or wedding date. Select your customization before adding them to your cart online. Each etched glass top is nestled in an elegant silver stem and base with a design of interlocking hearts. Reviewers call them “stunning!”. My husband and I received similar cups as an engagement gift and we used them on our wedding day. They look remarkable in our china cabinet, but we also get them out every year to celebrate on our anniversary.





2. For those individuals who prefer beer, Crystal Imagery makes a personalized beer mug set. Each glass sports a designer monogram atop an old-world European-style shield. The last name sits in an flowing banner below the shield. Deep etching reflects the manufacturers sand carving technique. These impressive 23 oz glass mugs are 6 inches high and 3.6 inches wide. The best part, despite the elegance, they are still dishwasher safe. Made in the USA, purchasers suggest the beauty, quality, and craftsmanship are superior to the pictures online. Reviewers call them the “best gift!”





3. If mixed drinks are more to the couples liking, On the Rox Drinks crafts monogrammed drinking glass sets to meet the highest standards. Per the manufacturer, they are etched to perfection so the recipients can use and display this gift for many years to come. Any alcohol connoisseur will appreciate this beautiful 4 glass set. On the Rox is so positive you will love them, they provide a 100% money-back guarantee if they do not meet your specifications upon receipt.





The above suggestions are great for engaged couples, but they would be superb for other occasions as well. Check out all that Amazon has to offer. They have extraordinary boxed sets, monogrammed coasters, shot glasses, and other magnificent barware items. If you are looking for exceptional gifts, look no further. Amazon has everything you need and they will ship it wherever you need it to go.

