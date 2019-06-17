1 Dead, Several Shot At Philadelphia Graduation Party

A shooting at a Philadelphia graduation party left one person dead and several injured Sunday, adding to the gun violence incidents in the city over Father’s Day weekend.

Isiaka Meite, 24, was shot in the back and pronounced dead at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Police Department told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email Monday. Four teens between 15 and 17 years old along with a 24-year-old were also hit by bullets, but were in stable condition, according to the police report.

There were around 60 people at the party, NBC News reported, citing police.

“A suspect shot indiscriminately into the crowd,” police told TheDCNF. (RELATED: Authorities Name 12 Victims Of Virginia Beach Municipal Center Shooting)

The graduation party shooting was one of at least 19 instances of gun violence in the city over the weekend, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. More than 20 people were injured by gun shots.

#BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Southwest Philadelphia. We’re hearing at least 5 people injured, maybe more. Number of shell casings on the ground. @6abc pic.twitter.com/zIUMMB5EgV — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) June 17, 2019

Police are “ramping up patrols” as a result of the weekend’s gun violence and are trying to determine if there could be a retaliatory shooting, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphia Police Department told TheDCNF additional information regarding the shootings will be released later in the day Monday.

