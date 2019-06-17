Watch ‘Ready Or Not’ Horror Movie Trailer

“Ready or Not” looks like it’s going to be a terrifying movie.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is:

“A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.”

The sinister twist is that she has to play hide and seek. The punishment for losing? Death. (RELATED: Jude Law Will Star In The HBO Mini-Series ‘The Third Way’)

Judging from the trailer, it’s going to be one of the scariest and most messed up movies we’ve seen in a long time.

Give it a watch below. I just wouldn’t recommend firing it up before trying to get some sleep.

This movie looks awesome. Horror films aren’t usually my cup of tea, but I might have to make an exception for this one.

It looks like it’s got a solid amount of humor mixed in and that’s generally all I need to like a horror film.

It also looks like we’re going to get loaded up with the blood and gore. I can get down with it. Plus, the lead actress Samara Weaving is a bit of smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by samara weaving (@samweaving) on Mar 27, 2019 at 2:17pm PDT

You can catch “Ready or Not” in theaters August 23. It should be a fun one.

