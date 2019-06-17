Shooting Breaks Out At Toronto Raptors Championship Parade

William Davis | Reporter

A shooting broke out in Toronto Monday during the Raptors’ championship parade.

The players, coaches, and fans gathered to celebrate the organization’s first ever championship, before gunshots interrupted the parade. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Told Drake Not To Attend Finals Games In Oakland Because Of Security Concerns)


Toronto Police said that two people sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to a report from CP24 in Toronto. (RELATED: Gunman Opens Fire In Downtown Dallas, Shot By Officers: Officials)

The Raptors defeated the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in six games, clinching the title with a 114-110 win in Oakland, California last week.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this shooting, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

