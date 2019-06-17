Shooting Breaks Out At Toronto Raptors Championship Parade

A shooting broke out in Toronto Monday during the Raptors’ championship parade.

The players, coaches, and fans gathered to celebrate the organization’s first ever championship, before gunshots interrupted the parade. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Told Drake Not To Attend Finals Games In Oakland Because Of Security Concerns)

I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

BREAKING: At least 2 people reportedly been shot, 2 other people in custody and 2 firearms recovered by police following a shooting at the Toronto Raptors victory parade. Several others reportedly injured due to stampede: pic.twitter.com/k9F4rio5mh — Live Report (@tweetlivereport) June 17, 2019



Toronto Police said that two people sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to a report from CP24 in Toronto. (RELATED: Gunman Opens Fire In Downtown Dallas, Shot By Officers: Officials)

The Raptors defeated the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in six games, clinching the title with a 114-110 win in Oakland, California last week.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this shooting, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

