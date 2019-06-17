Watch The Music Video For Taylor Swift’s New Song You Need To Calm Down

The music video for Taylor Swift’s new song “You Need to Calm Down” was released early Monday morning.

Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres were just some of the celebrities featured in the video for the hit song off her upcoming album “Lover.” Perry being in the music video is interesting because the two have feuded in the past, but that appears to be all over now. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

As you all know, we’re huge fans of Swift here. There’s no question about it, and this video wasn’t terrible. It just was a little unexpected.

We also got thrown a bit of a curveball because Swift had some revealing outfits throughout the video, but that was hardly the most jarring part. If you were wondering if Swift plans on getting political, this video will end any doubt. You’ll understand what I mean as soon as you watch it.

Give it a watch below.

Yeah, making a whole music video about gay marriage is about as political as it gets. I’m not knocking it, but it’s clear the gloves are off when it comes to where Swift stands on certain issues.

It’s still a bit of a banging song, but let’s hope like hell this whole new album isn’t political preaching. I’m sure it won’t be, but that video was pretty politically charged.

Make sure to check out “Lover” when it gets released August 23rd. There’s no doubt it’s going to be the most hyped album she’s ever dropped, especially after that music video.

