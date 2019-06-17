Rams Running Back Todd Gurley Has An “Arthritic Component To His Knee”

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s trainer tried to clear up some of the mystery surrounding the star player’s health after CJ Anderson received a bulk of the carries in the NFL playoffs.

“Everybody knew when Todd came out of Georgia that there would be some kind of arthritic component to his knee,” trainer Travelle Gaines told CBS Sports. “He’s now at the year-five mark, all we’re doing is managing that.”

It had been rumored in March following the team’s super bowl loss that Gurley’s knee may have been suffering from arthritis throughout the team’s playoff run. (RELATED: Sean McVay Says It’s ‘Insane’ To Think The Rams Will Get Rid Of Quarterback Jared Goff)

Rams running back Todd Gurley has arthritis in his knee, according to a source. Helps explain his limited usage in the playoffs. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 2, 2019

Gurley, head coach Sean McVay, and general manager Les Snead have all avoided several questions surrounding the situation with the offensive play-maker.

The former Georgia Bulldog tore his ACL while playing in college and fell to the 10th overall selection in the NFL Draft after most analysts placed him within the top-5 of the mock draft.

After a fast start to the season, Gurley slowed down the stretch as the wear and tear of a long sixteen game season degraded the 24-year-old’s knee. The running back still finished with 1,251 yards rushing and 21 total touchdowns.

If the Rams are forced to play “load management” with Gurley, the team will struggle throughout the season. If Gurley is indeed going to be rested, you can cross off Gurley from your fantasy football board entirely and add on the Rams third-round draft pick and backup Darrell Henderson to the board.

With Jared Goff getting ready to sign a mega-deal extension, rumors concerning that and Gurley’s health are mounting, eating away at the Ram’s focus, and as an Eagles fan, I am fine with that.

