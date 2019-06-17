Netanyahu Unveils ‘Trump Heights’ In Israel’s Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his administration gathered in the Golan Heights on Sunday to unveil a sign for the community, newly named “Ramat Trump,” which translates into “Trump Heights.”

“We are proud to have the opportunity to establish a new community,” Netanyahu said during the unveiling. “And also to honor a big friend.”

The prime minster pushed to rename the existing community of Bruchim in commemoration of President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The area is home to only a few hundred residents, however, Israeli leadership is anticipating the rebranding will encourage migration, reported The Associated Press.

Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, a great honor! https://t.co/ozLz84g3i0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

“It’s a great recognition of the president’s courageous decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” said David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, during the ceremony. “It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Friedman also nodded at Trump’s 73rd birthday on Friday, referring to the renaming “a beautiful birthday present.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Claims That It’s ‘Terrible For Israel’ That The Nation-State Has Aligned With Trump)

Netanyahu revealed in April he would be introducing a resolution to name a town in the Golan Heights after Trump.

The Trump administration officially recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March, after the international community had spent decades refusing to recognize the country’s authority over the land. Prior to the move, the U.S. considered the Golan Heights to be a Syrian territory that should be returned to the country in a negotiated settlement.

Follow Molly Prince on Twitter

Send tips to molly@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.