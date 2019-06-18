‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Buys Hannah B. An Engagement Ring Weeks Before End Of Show

A “Bachelorette” contestant has apparently bought an engagement ring for Hannah Brown.

Host Chris Harrison revealed to Brown that one of the contestants had gone out and bought a ring in a preview for next week’s episode, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s ready to propose to you,” Harrison told Brown.

Brown broke down crying and responded, “I don’t know what to do, and I’m scared.”

I don’t blame her for being upset about this. She has only been dating these guys for a couple of weeks at this point. Instead of letting the relationship develop naturally over time, this unidentified guy seems to be trying to cut the competition short. When it all comes down to it, the “Bachelorette” is still pretty much a competition.

I don’t blame her for bursting into tears at all after finding out someone wanted to propose. If I were her, I’d be all over the place emotionally. I don’t understand why these guys can’t just let her decide who she wants to keep around instead of trying to do it for her. (RELATED: Hannah B. And Luke P.’s Relationship Tested By Faith And Religion)

The entire first part of Monday night’s episode was the boys arguing over if Luke P. was good enough for her. Brown did not take that well and basically told Harrison she wanted to quit.

So, for the rest of the episode all we saw was Harrison attempting to coerce Brown into continuing on with the show. Spoiler: She does decide to continue on with the show.

Next week’s episode looks like it’s going to be a filled with really good drama though, so get ready.