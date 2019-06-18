Chris Lane And Lauren Bushnell Announce Their Engagement
Country music star Chris Lane proposed to former “Bachelor” contestant Lauren Bushnell on Sunday.
The special moment occurred in the backyard of Bushnell’s family home in Oregon, according to a report published by People Magazine.
I can’t stop smiling ???? I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it ???? PS he wrote me a song ???? I linked in my bio for y’all. I can’t stop listening or looking down at my hand ???? thanks @people for covering ????
The country star shared exactly how he popped the question to Bushnell:
I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal. So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.
Lane wrote a song for the former “Bachelor” star titled “Big, Big Plans” which he sang to Bushnell right before he popped the question. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Announces Life-Changing News)
“I lost it,” Bushnell told People. “It was the happiest moment of my life!”
Lane picked out a 3.5 carat emerald-cut diamond for Bushnell after taking her ring shopping five months ago.
Reports the two were dating first surfaced in the fall of 2018 and the couple made their first public debut at the BMI Country Awards in November.