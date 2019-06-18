Conor McGregor’s Coach Wants Him To Fight Nate Diaz Again, Dana White Unsure If He’ll Ever Fight Again

Conor McGregor’s future is uncertain, but his coach knows exactly who he wants him to fight next.

John Kavanagh told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Monday that if he had to pick the next fight for the Irish-born UFC star, he’d choose for a third fight against Nate Diaz. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

The duo split the first two fights, and a rubber match would certainly generate massive pay-per-view dollars. Diaz is currently scheduled to fight at UFC 241 in August. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

However, he also added that as long as McGregor is motivated, it ultimately won’t matter much. You can watch his full comments below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

However, it might not be that easy and there might not be a third fight in the future at all. According to MMA Mania, UFC president Dana White recently said McGregor might not fight again because he’s “super rich.”

The fact we’re talking about all this and McGregor’s coach is on ESPN should just go to show to everybody that his retirement announcement was nothing more than a joke.

Will he fight again? I honestly have no idea, and there’s no inside information that’s not already out there for everybody else.

However, I will say I’d be absolutely shocked if he didn’t step back into the octagon. He might already have a loaded bank account, but we all know McGregor loves cash. If the money is right, I’m sure we’ll see him in the octagon again.

If I was a gambling man, I’d say there’s certainly an above 50% chance we see McGregor fight again. I’m just not sure who it’ll be against or when it’ll happen.

Things appear to be moving behind the scenes, and time will tell.