Eric Swalwell Talked About Gun Control In Front Of The NRA. Here’s How It Went

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell, a 2020 hopeful, reiterated his gun control agenda in front of the National Rifle Association’s headquarters Monday, and the organization hit back by mocking the event’s turnout.

Swalwell covered key points of his plan, which include an assault-style gun “buyback” program, where owners are forced to turn in their weapons, keep them in third-party gun storage or face jail time. Video of the event seemed to show a meager turnout. (RELATED: Democratic Presidential Candidate Wants To Confiscate Your Guns And Throw You In Jail If You Resist)

“There is nothing that we propose here today that is at odds with what this organization claims they stand for,” Swalwell said during the rally, Politico reported, pointing to the NRA building behind him.

“We happen to believe that we can do more to take the most dangerous weapons out of the hands of the most dangerous people.”

WATCH:

The NRA, opposed to Swalwell‘s gun policy proposals, mocked the event shortly after in a tweet.

Look! All of presidential candidate Swalwell’s supporters came out to our headquarters today. No wonder he is polling at 0%. pic.twitter.com/sFZAishEoC — NRA (@NRA) June 17, 2019

Other elements of Swalwell’s gun agenda include eliminating liability protections for gun manufacturers, enhancing gun licensing procedures, and implementing background checks for owners, according to Politico.

Swalwell also supports establishing a federal firearms database and wants to pass “red flag” gun confiscation laws to prevent people with mental health issues from having guns.

Morning Consult’s latest 2020 Democratic primary polling, updated Monday, has Swalwell at 0% among 22 candidates, plus a “someone else,” who polls at 2%.

Swalwell did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

