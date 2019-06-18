House Republicans Blast Democrats For Refusing To Work With Them To Fix Border Crisis

House Republicans held a press conference calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House leadership to put the president’s border supplemental, as requested, on the floor for a vote.

A group of angel parents, whose children were killed by illegal immigrants were present.

The Daily Caller spoke to the members of Congress beforehand to see what could be done.

A group of House Republicans led by Texas Rep. Chip Roy held a press conference on Tuesday, asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to pass legislation in order to fix the crisis at the border.

The Daily Caller spoke to several members of Congress before the press conference started, who all shared their concern with the crisis at the border, mentioning the drugs pouring in from migrants and the influx of crime. Roy was joined by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Georgia Rep. Jody Hice, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, Texas Rep. Michael Cloud, Virginia Rep. Ben Cline, Texas Rep. Ron Wright, Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, and South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman.

The Mayor of Uvalde, Texas, who has seen a serious increase in illegal immigration, as well as multiple Angel Parents, whose children were killed by illegal immigrants, were too present. All shared the same message, that illegal immigration must be stopped and that the House needs to act.

“We should vote, but let us be clear that we should vote on something that is actually going to solve the problem. It is not enough just to vote, although I welcome a vote. We need to make sure that the border crisis is going to be dealt with, not just the humanitarian relief but also dealing with the needs that we have to deal with the flow and being overrun at the border,” Roy said to TheDC.

“We welcome the conversation, we welcome a sit-down, and we welcome the ability to vote. That is what the American people want us to do, but we also need to solve the problem,” Roy continued.

In late May, Roy blocked a disaster aid bill in the House by objecting to a unanimous consent vote Friday, delaying $19.1 billion dollars of aid, to get members of Congress to be present for an actual vote, saying members of Congress should be working non-stop to fix the issues they were elected to fix.

“Right now I believe that Congress should not be on autopilot while our southern border of Texas is essentially under assault by a cartel-driven asylum crisis. We have to make sure that the border crisis is dealt with and that migrants are properly cared for but that we stop the flow. We have to stop allowing cartels to profit by moving people across our border in the most powerful nation in the world,” Roy continued.

This all comes as apprehensions of immigrants have increased every month since January. There have also been over 100,000 encounters at the southern border in both March and April, making it so the border crisis is on track to be the highest it has been in a decade. (RELATED: House Passes Mass Amnesty Bill Which Would Give Millions Of Illegal Immigrants A Path To Citizenship)

“This is something the White House said is critical, we need to deal with the asylum situation because it’s a crisis on the border, and until the Democrats recognize that there is an actual crisis it’s hard… Hopefully, we can work going forward,” Jordan said to TheDC.

“That’s why we’re drawing attention to it because they’re so focused on saying things like we want a borderless hemisphere, walls are immoral, abolish ICE, and let noncitizens vote, it’s tough for them to deal with the real crisis when you’re saying things like that and trying to cast all kinds of blame on the President,” Jordan continued.

Jordan also mentioned the drug and human trafficking problem, saying “there is enough fentanyl seized a few months back to kill 57 million Americans in one drug seizure, so this is as real as it gets.”

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer’s deputy communications director Mariel Saez told TheDC that “Democrats are working hard to reach an agreement before the end of the June work period,” adding “If Republicans work with us in good faith to do so and an agreement is reached, Mr. Hoyer intends to put it on the Floor.”

However, Republicans are skeptical it will include President Donald Trump’s request for an extra $4.5 billion to address the mass influx of migrants at the southern border.

When asked about Hoyer’s aide’s comments, Hice told TheDC, “I don’t know what those adjustments would be. I’ve not been in any conversation with Mr. Hoyer on that. But yeah, listen, no one party is going to be able to, alone, address this problem. We’ve got to be able to come to the table, together, deal with the problem, and address it. This atmosphere of hyper-partisanship is destructive not only to this issue but every other critical issue facing the country, so we’ve got to come to the table.”

“At some point, we have got to address what is happening on our Southern border. We have to. So, what’s it going to take to bring them to the table? I don’t know. I hope they would understand that we have a massive crisis there now, and that’s enough for them to come. That’s what we’re calling on them to do,” Hice continued.

The White House request includes $3.3 billion for humanitarian assistance, $1.1 billion for border operations, and another $377 million for the National Guard and Pentagon to be able to function on the border.

