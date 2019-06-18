Human Bones Found Behind Massachusetts Home

A landscaper discovered what appears to be human remains on residential property in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Monday morning.

Edson Pinto was working on renovations for new homeowner Patrick Sautier when a fellow employee found human bones, shoes, and clothing behind a shed.

“The first thought was that it was animal. And then he asked and when he saw the jaw, he said ‘I think it’s a body'” Pinto told WBZ-TV.

Pinto called 911, prompting the Massachusetts State Police, Wakefield Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to investigate. Wakefield is an approximately 25 minute drive from Boston.

WATCH:

Sautier purchased the home in May, and was planning to move in after the renovations were complete.

The remains had been “outside for an extended period of time” and the identity and cause of death are still unknown, according to a release from Wakefield Police Department. (RELATED: Defense Attorney Says His Client Abducted, Killed Scholar)

Neighbor Madeline Donnelly revealed that the previous owner had moved out years ago, but “she rented to a sober house, there was a young man living there, and a couple girls too,” in an interview with WBZ-TV.

Police Chief Steven Skory thanked Wakefield residents for their “patience and assistance,” and concluded that “at this time, we do not believe there is any danger to the community.”

