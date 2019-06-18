Joe Biden Holds Fundraiser In $34 million NYC Penthouse

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a fundraiser Monday night in a $34 million New York City penthouse.

Close to 200 wealthy supporters of Biden drank wine and took in the Central Park view from investment billionaire Jim Chanos’s three-story, 7,800 sq. ft. home, reported The Washington Examiner. They were apparently unfazed by liberal protesters gathered outside, chanting about global warming and the need to ban fracking. (RELATED: Biden Starts Presidential Campaign By Endorsing Antifa)

“You are putting me in a position to be able to compete nationally,” Biden told his supporters, later boasting that he has raised $20 million in just two months. The fundraiser cost $2,800 per person.

“You all are going to do fine,” he said, according to the Examiner. “And you deserve to do fine because you’ve broken your necks, and you’ve done well, and you’ve earned what you’ve got.”

Biden has stressed the importance of money from day one of his campaign, and has made headlines early on for his fundraising — he is leading the Democratic pack in fundraising totals and has an early lead in the polls. Rather than hold a big rally, Biden announced his campaign in a video and then attended a small private fundraiser.

Biden’s totals for the first 24 hours surpassed Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s totals for the entire first quarter. The $20 million figure puts him ahead of all the Democratic candidates for the first quarter of the year, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised $18.2 million. Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris had the third largest total, with $12 million.

Biden heads to California for more campaign events, ahead of next week’s first Democratic presidential debate in Miami.

